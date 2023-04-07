Abhishek to begin district tours from today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will begin his district tours from Saturday when he will visit Alipurduar. Ahead of the Panchayat elections, Abhishek will hold rallies in various districts to strengthen the party’s organisation.



Ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections, the ruling TMC is going all out to mobilise its youth brigade. Abhishek, who enjoys an iconic presence amongst the youth, may spell out strategies to combat the BJP during his election rallies for the forthcoming Panchayat polls. He will start his district tours from the beginning of April. He is expected to hold a rally in Alipurduar on April 8. On April 12, he will be visiting Bankura.

He is expected to visit East Burdwan on April 17 while on April 20 he will fly to South Dinajpur. He may also visit Arambagh in Hooghly on April 29. During his tour at Alipurduar, the leader will hold a public meeting at the Baburhat playground in Alipurduar-1 block at around 2 pm. His visit is part of TMC’s efforts to prepare ground for the polls by focusing on organisational strategies and addressing the grievances of the masses. District Trinamool Congress leaders expect at least one lakh people to be present in the meeting.

Construction of the stage at the venue is complete and inspections have been on for the past few days. A temporary helipad has also been constructed near the venue. At 2 pm on Saturday afternoon, Abhishek will be flown in by a helicopter to this temporary helipad and then proceed directly to the stage.

TMC District president Prakash Chik Baraik said they believe that Abhishek will start campaigning for the Panchayat elections from Alipurduar and preparations have been made accordingly.

Abhishek’s earlier scheduled visit to Alipurduar on March 11 was postponed due to Higher Secondary exams. The party is now looking forward to the public meeting on April 8 and hoping for a massive turnout. A preparatory meeting for his rally was held at the Rabindra Bhavan in Alipurduar recently.

The Trinamool Congress has been concentrating on the tea belt where BJP gained support base. TMC’s performance in various Lok Sabha and Assembly segments in Alipurduar, Bankura and Arambag was not up to the mark. The Trinamool Congress-led state government has come up with a number of projects and welfare schemes aimed to woo the tea garden workers in the North Bengal region. Health centres are being built in the tea gardens. Houses are being built for tea garden workers under the Cha Shundari project. Landless tea garden workers are also being given land documents.