Abhishek to be key speaker at TMCP-TMYC joint event

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) will hold a joint meeting at Dharmatala on March 29. The event will be organised at Sahid Minar where Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be the key speaker.



Ahead of the forthcoming Panchayat elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress is going all out to mobilise its youth brigade. Abhishek, who has become the icon of youth forces, may spell out some strategies to fight against the BJP during the forthcoming polls. He will start his district tours from the beginning of April. On April 8, Abhishek is expected to hold a rally in Alipurduar and on April 12 he will be visiting Bankura.

The joint meeting of the two separate wings of the ruling Trinamool Congress will be a common platform for Abhishek to raise his protest against the BJP-led Centre. On a number of occasions, he has recently lashed out at the Centre for various policy-related issues. He has also accused the Centre for not clearing dues of the state government.

On August 28 every year, a programme is hosted at Dharmatala on the occasion of foundation day of TMCP while Trinamool Youth Congress organises the grand event on July 21 every year to observe the Martyrs’ Day.