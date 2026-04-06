Abhishek to address public meeting in Siliguri on Monday

Siliguri: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), is scheduled to address a public meeting in Siliguri on April 6 as part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.



According to sources, the meeting will be held at the grounds of Tarai Tarapada Adarsha Vidyalaya under the Siliguri Assembly Constituency, with the event slated to begin at 6 pm. Ahead of the visit, a preparatory meeting was held at a hotel near Burdwan Road in Siliguri, where party leaders and workers gathered for nearly two hours. The meeting was convened by the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). Among those present were Gautam Deb, the Siliguri Constituency candidate, Sanjay Tibrewal, Chairman of Darjeeling district TMC (plains) and other senior leaders.

Sources indicated that discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and refining electoral strategies.

Preparations for the meeting are already in full swing. Jayabrata Mukhuty, President of the Darjeeling district (plains) TMC Youth wing, said all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the success of the event. Police have also inspected the venue and strict security measures are expected.

“We are very excited about the visit of our youth leader. A large number of party workers will participate and we will reach the venue with a grand rally starting from Valmiki School ground,” Mukhuty said.

Along with Gautam Deb, candidates including Ranjan Shil Sharma, Shankar Malakar and Reena Toppo Ekka are expected to attend. Sources added that Banerjee will stay at a hotel in Mallaguri and travel to the venue by road. Meanwhile, Gautam Deb and other TMC leaders alleged that the BJP intentionally removed party flags and banners across the city and distorted images of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. They claimed that posters in Ward No. 32 featuring Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and party candidates were defiled and flags in areas like College Para, Subhashpally, Baghajatin Park and many areas of the city were torn down and removed.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Deb accused the BJP of “cheap politics” and said: “A complaint would be lodged with the Election Commission.” BJP has denied all the allegations. Shankar Ghosh, the BJP candidate, said: “We do not engage in such politics. We have a lot more work to do.”