Abhishek: The saffron camp is dismantling Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and expressed his dismay over BJP’s “constant dismantling of Gandhi’s ideals”.



Referring to the insults afflicted upon MGNREGA workers allegedly by the Centre, Banerjee on the death anniversary of Gandhi, renewed his pledge to fight for the deprived. In a post on X, Abhishek exposed how the BJP is engaging in “tokenistic behaviour” by using Gandhi’s name but ignoring his visions and values in

our country.

Banerjee on Tuesday wrote: “Today, it’s tragic to witness the insult meted out to our labourers through repeated reprehensible attacks on MGNREGS, a program that bears his name. On Gandhiji’s death anniversary, I solemnly pledge to persist in the noble struggle to protect the rights of the deprived.” He added: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others. On Martyrs’ Day, I reflect on the profound influence Mahatma Gandhi has had on my life and the conscience of every Indian citizen. His teachings continue to inspire me at every juncture.”

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced a dharna on February 2 if the Centre fails to release Bengal’s rightful due by then. On January 26, she gave the Central government a seven-day ultimatum to end Bengal’s economic blockade.

In a post on X, TMC said: As we reflect on Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy today, his values of the ‘right to work’ and ‘dignity of labour’ resonate deeply. Bengal has been denied its MGNREGA dues by the BJP-led Centre for over two years now. Despite their hard work, Bengal’s workers await their rightful pay. We stand united, walking the Gandhian path to uphold their RIGHTS!”