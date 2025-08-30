Abhishek tells TMC leaders to resolve differences, focus on 2026 elections

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during an organisational meeting on Saturday, gave a strong message to the party leaders from Kanthi organisational district that any conflict or differences between leaders need to be ironed out. It is said that Ramnagar MLA of the party, Akhil Giri, and another party leader, Uttam Barik, had a political difference, and it is often talked about among the leaders in the region. Banerjee from Saturday’s meeting instructed both the leaders to put up a united fight.

According to sources, Banerjee cautioned Giri by saying: “You have to continue with all leaders. There should not be any inner conflict between leaders. There may be differences of opinion. Primary target of all leaders is to help the candidates of the party win.” He held two separate meetings at his Camac Street office. Banerjee also asked the organisational leaders from Kanthi to lay more emphasis on the public coordination through “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan”.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee also held a meeting with the leaders from the organisational district in Darjeeling. He told the leaders from Darjeeling to focus on the Bangali ‘Asmita’. Banerjee also said how to do groundwork in the areas where the BJP had performed better in the past few elections. He also advised the leaders from North Bengal to give more focus on the Dabgram-Phulbari Assembly Constituency. Banerjee is likely to soon convene a separate meeting with the leadership of Nandigram, signalling the Constituency’s special importance in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. The decision assumes added significance because in the 2021 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had contested from Nandigram Assembly Constituency but was defeated by BJP leader and current Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.