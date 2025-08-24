Abhishek tells party leaders: No posts without performance; meet with Bankura, Bishnupur LS constituencies

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sent a clear and firm message to party leaders from the Bankura and Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituencies that no one will be allowed to hold any position in the party without proving their performance. At a meeting held on Friday, Banerjee told leaders from these two constituencies that portfolios will be assigned strictly on the basis of performance-based evaluation. He reiterated that only those who are active and efficient will be given prominence in the party.

During Friday’s meeting, which was held in Banerjee’s Camac Street office, the party’s state president, Subrata Bakshi, also attended. Banerjee also told his party leaders that no internal fighting within the party will be tolerated. In almost all the district-level meetings, Banerjee has been asking his party leaders to lay more emphasis on public coordination. Banerjee, on August 19, held crucial closed-door meetings with Barasat and Tamluk organisational district leaders where he once again stressed upon public coordination. Banerjee gave a clear instruction in the meetings that local MPs and MLAs will have to be present at “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” camps.

The public representatives will have to ensure that the people avail benefits of all the state government schemes. The leaders from both the organisation districts have been asked to carry out campaigns among the people and make them aware of the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states. The campaign will have to be conducted at the booth level, Banerjee said in the meetings. Earlier this month, Banerjee held meetings with party leaders from several north Bengal districts, including Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, signalling a renewed push to revamp the organisation’s grassroots machinery in North Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Banerjee has become the Trinamool Congress’s Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha, which seems to have significantly helped boost the party’s presence in Parliament, bringing order and cohesion amongst its MPs, and renewed aggression in its fight against the BJP.