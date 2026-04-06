Abhishek targets Centre over export curbs, highlights local issues

Kolkata: Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged that restrictions on the export of Gobindobhog rice have dealt a blow to farmers in East Burdwan, making the issue a central plank of his campaign across rallies in Raina, Satgachia and Gosaba.

Addressing a gathering in Raina, Banerjee said the aromatic rice variety, cultivated widely in the region, has strong demand in international markets but export curbs have choked farmers’ earnings. He linked the move to what he described as a pattern of “anti-farmer decisions” by the Centre, adding that vegetable growers in the area are also struggling due to lack of cold storage facilities.

Promising relief, he said a cold storage unit would be set up in Raina.

He also invoked local history and identity, recalling past political violence in the region and warning against a return to “dark days” in the Left era, while backing AITC candidate Mandira Dalui and highlighting her grassroots work.

Banerjee further pointed to infrastructure initiatives in the constituency, including rural roads, a Kisan Mandi, and a power substation.

In Satgachia, the TMC national general secretary sharpened his attack, claiming the Opposition lacked grassroots presence and organisational strength. He highlighted development in the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency, including a Rs 564-crore drinking water project and healthcare upgrades, while asserting that the region had seen work “unmatched” elsewhere.

At Gosaba, Banerjee focused on connectivity and climate vulnerabilities, citing embankment work, ferry services, and upgrades to the Gosaba Gramin Hospital. He flagged pending demands for permanent river embankments and new bridges in the island region, promising priority action.

Across rallies, Banerjee also raised concerns over voter list revisions, assuring people that party workers were assisting those fearing deletion of names ahead of the election.