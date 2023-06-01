Abhishek takes part in 20-km-long road show in Nandigram

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday conducted a historic 20-km long padayatra (road show) as a part of his party’s popular mass outreach programme “Jono Sanjog Yatra” in East Midnapore’s Nandigram on the 36th day that virtually witnessed a ‘sea of people’ taking part.



“Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” — a programme designed as a part of the “Jono Sanjog Yatra” — has received unprecedented response from people who have poured in large numbers to see Abhishek amidst his campaign in the districts of North Bengal and several South Bengal so far.

The campaign reached a new height on Thursday as over one lakh people hooked onto his campaign in Nandigram. This is the second highest in the country in terms of viewership. “With Over 1 Lakh Tweets, #NandigrameJonoJowar Trends Nationally As AITC National General Secretary Undertakes Historic Padyatra. Social media remained abuzz with *#NandigrameJonoJowar, with over 1 lakh tweets*, placing it in the *FIRST* position across *Kolkata and West Bengal* and *SECOND position across INDIA*,” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Abhishek said on his Twitter handle: “The outpour of love for #JonoSanjogYatra, from thousands of you every day, has convinced me that ‘Jono Jowar’ has taken over Bengal. People’s growing support assures me that Trinamool Congress is set to outperform itself in the upcoming Panchayat Polls and beyond.”

In another development, Abhishek, on Thursday, asserted that the end of the BJP government at the Centre has already begun. He further went on to say that BJP will lose in the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. “I am certain that people across India have realised the damage that @BJP4India has caused in the socio-political sphere. Later this year, we have 5 State Elections. I am sure beyond a shadow of doubt that BJP will lose in all 5 states. The end of BJP’s misrule has begun!” he tweeted.

He also met a group of widows who are facing issues with Awas Yojana after the BJP-led Centre allegedly blocked Bengal’s funds. He assured them of full support. “Banerjee reaches out to people and pledges his allegiance to them yet again. With the blessings of people, the padyatra proceeds!” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

“JonoSanjogYatra’s Day 36 in Purba Medinipur ends with a grand Adhiveshan! The wave of support gladdens me. From Chandipur to Nandigram, I am set to embark on a 20km long padyatra today. To make it a success, I humbly seek people’s blessings!” he had tweeted earlier in the day.

Incidentally, his road show holds great significance as a part of the “Jono Sanjog Yatra” campaign as it aims at establishing a direct connection with all 3,343 Gram Panchayats in the state. Abhishek covered a distance of 20 km on foot, traversing through 27 Gram Panchayats in East Midnapore.

The road show served as a platform for Abhishek to interact with religious leaders representing various communities, emphasising the values of inclusivity and communal harmony.