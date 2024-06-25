Abhishek takes oath as MP, pledges to serve Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary who has been re-elected from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency took oath in the Parliament as a member along with 26 party MPs. After taking oath in Bengali, Banerjee once again expressed his commitment to the people.



In a post on X, Banerjee said: “With the blessings of our Gonodebota, a new chapter in Parliament begins. I vow to protect the Constitution, uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our great nation and diligently serve the people of Diamond Harbour. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! Joy Bangla!”As many as 26 Trinamool Congress MPs took oaths on Tuesday. Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad also took oath. Shatrughan Sinha did not however take oath on Tuesday. Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy took oath in English like June Maliah, Sajda Ahmed and Pratima Mondal.

Incidentally, Banerjee registered the highest-ever victory margin in the history of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal.

He won by a margin of over 7.1 lakh votes breaking the previous record held by Anil Basu of CPI(M) who won the Arambagh seat by a margin of 592,502 votes during the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee won for a third consecutive time, having won previously in 2014 and 2019.

He bagged over 68.5 per cent of the votes. BJP’s Abhijit Das bagged the second place while Pratikur Rehman of CPI(M) bagged the third spot. In 2014, Banerjee won the seat for the first time with a vote share of over 40 per cent and a margin of less than a lakh.

In another development, Abhishek Banerjee when asked about his party’s stand on the Opposition’s decision to field Congress MP K Suresh as the INDIA bloc’s joint nominee for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, Banerjee said they have not been contacted over it yet.

“No one contacted us, there have been no talks, unfortunately this has been a unilateral decision. Our party leadership, Mamata ji will decide,” he said.