Abhishek: Submitted all property & financial details to ED in 2020

Kolkata: With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitting property details of the directors and other officials of Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd to the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that he had provided all property details to the agency when he was summoned for the first time in 2020.



Commenting on Thursday’s development, Abhishek told reporters in Delhi that in 2020 when he was summoned by the ED for the first time, he had submitted all property details to the agency, including bank account details. “There is nothing new to submit,” he remarked.

He added that he has been summoned at least five times by the Central agencies. “I was called four times by ED and once by CBI. My wife was summoned four times. I have now stopped giving any importance to the Central probe agencies,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, ED also informed the Single Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha they found out that a film personality was also connected with the company and had received Rs 44 lakh. However, the actor had returned the money later. The name of the actor was not disclosed.

After hearing the ED lawyer, Justice Sinha reportedly remarked that she finds it difficult to believe that only one person from the film industry is connected with the company.

The Central agency also alleged that the Kolkata Police has registered a general diary against their officers despite the details of the 16 files downloaded in the computer of Leaps and Bounds being earlier submitted to the court. Justice Sinha later directed the lawyer representing the state not to take any steps against the ED officers.