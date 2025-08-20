Abhishek stresses public connect in Barasat, Tamluk dists meetings

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday held crucial closed-door meetings with Barasat and Tamluk organisational district leaders, where he once again laid stress on public coordination.

Banerjee held the first meeting with the leaders from the Barasat organisation district, where he directed the leaders to go to the people and listen to their problems.

Later, he held another meeting with the leaders from Tamluk’s organisational district as well. In both meetings, Banerjee stressed public coordination.

He told the Tamluk leaders that he would hold a separate meeting with the leaders from Nandigram. He pointed out that the people are being deprived by the Centre in the Lok Sabha constituencies in East Midnapore, where the BJP won. Banerjee asked his party leaders from Tamluk to carry out campaigns on this.

According to sources, Banerjee gave a clear instruction in the meetings that local MPs and MLAs will have to be present at “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” camps.

The public representatives will have to ensure that the people avail themselves of the benefits of all the state government schemes. The leaders from both the organization districts have been asked to carry out campaigns among the people and make them aware of the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states. The campaign will have to be conducted at the booth level, Banerjee said in the meetings. Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Madhyamgram MLAs and state ministers — Rathin Ghosh, Sujit Bose, Barasat MLA

Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Asokenagar MLA Narayan Goswami, Habra MLA Jyotipriya Mullick were among others who were present in the meeting. From Tamluk, Sujit Roy, Asit Banerjee, Soumen Mahapatra, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury attended the meeting. Banerjee has already started a district-wise meeting with an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections. He has already drawn up a strategy to intensify organisational strengthening at the booth level, with particular emphasis on booths where it fell behind in previous elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this month, Banerjee held meetings with party leaders from several north Bengal districts, including Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, signalling a renewed push to revamp the organisation’s grassroots machinery in North Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Banerjee had directed the leadership from the districts to keep controversial leaders out of organisational work, and dedicated and committed leaders will have to be brought to the forefront, it was learnt. The performance of the leaders at the block level should be given utmost importance, Banerjee had instructed.