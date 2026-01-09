Abhishek stresses ‘communal harmony’, urges to ‘uproot BJP’

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday gave a clarion call to “uproot the BJP from Bengal” in the 2026 Assembly elections. The rally held at the Jalanga MSK Ground was dedicated to migrant workers of Malda, particularly those allegedly tortured and humiliated in other states for speaking in Bengali.

“Malda gave TMC eight out of 12 Assembly seats in 2021. However, in 2025, one Lok Sabha seat each went to the BJP and Congress. What did Malda gain by giving the seats to BJP and Congress in the Parliamentary elections?” questioned the TMC leader.

He slammed North Malda BJP MP Khagen Murmu for his silence over the torture of tribal migrant worker Binoy Besra of Gazole. “The so-called tribal MP didn’t utter a single word. Not once did he protest against repeated attacks on Bengali migrant workers,” Banerjee alleged, claiming that nearly 1200 such incidents had taken place in just one and a half years. “Bengal will not be ruled by the Zamindars (Landlords) of Delhi,” he declared.

Banerjee accused the Centre of manipulating democracy, and stated: “Earlier, people decided who would form the government. Now the government decides who will vote. First note-bandi, now vote-bandi. Modi wants people standing in queues forever,” he said, urging voters to “stand in polling queues and punish BJP.”

Banerjee alleged that the Union government owes Bengal nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. He also cited cases where TMC rescued distressed migrant workers, including a BJP booth president from South Dinajpur, while “BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar did nothing”.

Training guns at the Congress, Banerjee said that it was no alternative to the BJP. “Migrants are tortured even in Congress-ruled states. South Malda MP Isha Khan Choudhury didn’t even make a phone call. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury enjoys a Delhi bungalow even after losing power—this is their understanding with BJP,” he alleged. On the SIR process, Banerjee alleged a “sinister plan” to erase migrant workers from voter lists. “Sixty-five people have already died in panic. Even a BLO in Malda lost her life. Don’t be afraid—go to hearings and TMC’s ‘May I Help You’ camps,” he urged.

Banerjee stressed unity and communal harmony, saying: “TMC means Temple, Mosque and Church—communal harmony in action.”

Banerjee announced that after Prime Minister Modi’s proposed visit to Malda on January 17, he would return in February with “50,000 people to show BJP the trailer—the full film will be the election results.”