Abhishek steps in to help trace missing youth

Kolkata: The state administration has safely rescued all stranded tourists from the rain affected areas of North Bengal, except a 26-year-old youth from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas who is yet to be traced. Himadri Purkait (26), a resident of Dakshin Kamarpole area, had gone for work at a resort in Sonada, Darjeeling.

Soon after receiving the news, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee sent his representative to the residence of the missing youth. On Sunday night, TMC’s observer of Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency Shamim Ahmed assured of all possible assistance to the family for tracing Purkait. According to sources, it was 10 pm on Saturday night when Purkait had last spoken with his family on mobile phone. Heavy rain lashed the hills soon after Saturday midnight in which about 23 people have already been declared dead.

According to sources, Banerjee himself is in constant touch with the state administration. Himadri is a third year student of Sociology department of Jadavpur University. He had gone for work at a resort in Sonada last month and has been engaged there since then. Since his last conversation with the family, the latter failed to establish contact with him.