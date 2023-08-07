Abhishek slams ED for spreading ‘concocted tales’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched an unprecedented attack against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from abroad through social media.



In his social media message, Abhishek called a section of ED officers “inept and incompetent”.

He is reportedly in the US for treatment. He tweeted a message accusing the ED of leaking “concocted tales” to the media.

“It is truly disheartening to behold the presence of inept and incompetent individuals within the ranks of the Enforcement Director (ED), who possess an unparalleled talent for disseminating concocted tales to the media on a bi-weekly basis, all in service of their political benefactors,” reads his Twitter message.

In his social media post captioned: “TRUTH is MIGHTY and will PREVAIL,” Abhishek claimed that despite investing years and spending taxpayers’ money into their investigating endeavours, they consistently fail to present substantive evidence before the court, thereby clearly neglecting their responsibility to serve the nation. Abhishek also took a potshot at ED’s conviction rate.

“It is worth noting that neither ED nor the media publications, much like the BJP leaders in West Bengal, possess the confidence, courage or conviction to explicitly accuse me in the allegations they expose. One cannot help but feel empathetic towards these unfortunate and frustrated souls. This leaves us no room for surprise as to why the ED’s conviction rate languishes at a mere 0.5%.” Meanwhile, expelled Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh who was arrested by the ED in connection with a teachers’ recruitment scam said that ED has been levelling false allegations and he will submit evidence to the court in this regard. Ghosh had earlier said he submitted a written complaint before the court alleging that the Central agencies were ‘pressurising’ him to take Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s name.

Recently, Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh had been vocal against a section of the media. He had accused the media of floating reports of an “anonymous influential individual person from Bengal”, of having “doubtful overseas connections”. Ghosh said a defamation suit could not be filed against a section of media that did not have the courage to name that “influential individual”.