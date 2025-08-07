Abhishek sets target to win all 12 Assembly seats in Malda in 2026 Assembly elections

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has set a target of winning all 12 Assembly constituencies in Malda district in the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections. In a crucial organisational meeting held in Kolkata on Wednesday evening, Banerjee urged party leaders from Malda to bury internal rivalries and prepare for a united fight.

Despite the Congress having an ongoing weak base in Malda, the TMC’s own strength has been undercut by internal factionalism. Abhishek Banerjee made it clear that the party high command is well aware of the ongoing infighting among local leaders and warned that such divisions were responsible for the party’s poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the district. “The reason for our underperformance in Malda during the Lok Sabha polls was not the strength of the opposition, but the lack of coordination among our own leaders. One leader fought another and that cost us dearly,” Banerjee reportedly told leaders during the closed-door meeting. He called for a renewed push towards grassroots connect and instructed the district leadership to participate actively in the ongoing “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” (our neighborhood, our solution) outreach camps. “Forget the past disputes. You must fight shoulder to shoulder and win all 12 Assembly seats in Malda,” Banerjee was quoted as saying.

He also instructed party members to focus on the English Bazar and Old Malda constituencies, currently held by the BJP, terming them “priority zones”. Senior leaders present at the meeting included Malda district TMC Chairperson Chaitali Sarkar, district president and Malatipur MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi, ministers Tajmul Hossain and Sabina Yeasmin and MLAs from Ratua, Chanchal, Manikchak, Sujapur and Baishnabnagar.

After the meeting, Abdur Rahim Boxi said: “Our General Secretary has clearly directed us to forget differences and work unitedly to win all 12 seats in Malda. Special focus will be given to English Bazar and Old Malda. We have also been instructed to increase our public outreach and be present in every local initiative.” With Assembly elections still a year and a half away, the TMC’s strategy in Malda now hinges on grassroots mobilisation and internal unity to overcome both Opposition forces and organisational shortcomings.