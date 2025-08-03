Abhishek sends team to Mumbai to aid ‘detained Bengali migrant workers’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a team to Mumbai to extend all kind of help to Bengali-speaking migrant workers who were allegedly detained in Maharashtra. It was learnt that among the detained people, one was a resident of Bishnupur that falls under Trinamool Congress national general secretary’s Lok Sabha Constituency. The victim Babai Sardar was allegedly detained in Mumbai.

After hearing the incident Trinamool Congress national general secretary directed the local MLA to immediately send a team to Mumbai to extend all possible help to these people in distress. The team flew for Mumbai from Kolkata on Saturday evening. It was also learnt four others from Bengal were also detained in Maharashtra. They have been identified as Arup Kumar Das, Sachi Naskar, Rajib Gazi and Palash Karmakar. The Diamond Harbour MP has already raised his protest against the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states and also against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also asserted that the BJP will not dare to mess with Bengal after the 2026 Assembly elections as the people of Bengal will give a befitting reply to them.