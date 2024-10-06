Abhishek sends Puja greetings to people of Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: In a unique gesture, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is sending Puja greetings to all the people under his Lok Sabha Constituency Diamond Harbour with a message that he will continue to work for the wellbeing of the people.

Trinamool Congress workers, as Banerjee’s messengers, are going to the people of Diamond Harbour (DH) with the greetings of the MP that reads: “Pashe Chilam, Pashe Achi, Pashe Thakbo” (I were with you in the past, remain with you at present and will be with you in the future). Earlier, puja gifts were given to the people through programmes but this year, Banerjee directed his partymen to go to every household and meet the people.

TMC workers have been taking Puja gifts from Banerjee to the residents of the seven Assembly segments that fall under DH Constituency. The initiative was started on September 22. Banerjee during an administrative meeting in Diamond Harbour in August asked his party workers to meet the people and convey his greetings. Incidentally, Banerjee won the Lok Sabha elections from Diamond Harbour earlier this year over a margin of 7 lakh votes.

