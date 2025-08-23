Abhishek sends help team to aid Bengal girl ‘gangraped in Kerala’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a team to Kerala to extend all sorts of help to a girl from South 24-Parganas’ Maheshtala who was allegedly gangraped there.

It was learnt that the victim girl who works as a migrant labourer at a shopping mall in Kerala went missing on Tuesday when she left for her work place.

The family members lodged a police complaint after the victim did not return home.

On Wednesday evening, the girl returned home distressed and she was also bleeding. She told her family that when she was returning home after the day’s work, she was abducted by some miscreants and allegedly administered drugs and gangraped. She had complained of multiple injuries in her body.

After hearing about the incident, the Diamond Harbour MP formed a four-member team and asked them to go to Kerala to extend all sorts of help to the victim and her family there. It was learnt that the team has already met the victim’s family and assured all help.

Earlier this month, Banerjee had sent another team to Mumbai to extend all kinds of help to Bengali-speaking migrant workers who were allegedly detained in Maharashtra. It was learnt that among the detained people, one was a resident of Bishnupur that falls under Trinamool Congress national general secretary’s Lok Sabha Constituency.