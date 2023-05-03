Abhishek seems to be one of us: Locals after meeting leader

Dressed in tribal attire and sporting a peacock feather headgear, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee launched the ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ in Malda in a new Avatar. Enthusiasm was at its peak as the youth leader mixed freely with the swelling multitude and even played the Dhaak (traditional drums) in front of the temple.

Abhishek started his Malda visit by offering puja at the Radha Govinda Temple of Nalagola in Bamangola block on Wednesday morning. He was accorded a warm welcome to the district at the Vivekananada statue there.

He started his Yatra, a political campaign, from Alipurduar and after having visited six districts arrived at Malda on Wednesday morning. As per schedule, he held a roadshow at Pakua in Habibpur block among thousands of people waving at him.

The leader also responded and shook hands with many in spite of the caution calls from the security personnel. He has suffered some injuries owing to over enthusiastic crowds trying to shake hands.

With folded hands he offered “pranams” to the elderly in the crowd. Banerjee also touched the feet of an elderly lady standing by the barricade in Nalagola who in turn blessed him, praying for his success and thanking him for widow’s pension started by the present TMC government. She is supposed to have crossed the 100-year-old mark.

“His down-to-earth nature has won our hearts. He is even touching the feet of the elderly. Until now we had seen him on TV only. The real life Abhishek seems like one of our very own,” stated Sanatan Sarkar of Bulbulchandi.

Later, during his programmes in Bulbuli of Habibpur, Muchia Mahadebpur in Old Malda, Gazole, Chanchal-1 and 2 the gathering of people swelled further.

After visiting Bamakali temple in Muchia he went to Gazole for a roadshow and then to Samsi College ground for a public meeting in Chanchal 2 block. At the Chanchal Football Stadium he held his Adhibesan.

Amidst all this Abhishek Banerjee did not fail to send home a strong message that anyone violating the party discipline will not be spared. Addressing a gathering at the Gangarampur Stadium, the leader stated: “I am willing to lose two village Panchayats but no one is above party discipline. I compelled four Panchayat Pradhans to resign from their posts because they didn’t do anything for the people. Those who don’t

want to work for the people after being elected have no place in our party. This is the Trinamool Congress.”

Earlier, on Tuesady, Abhisehk met the four tribal women who were allegedly forced to crawl in South Dinajpur district when they were made to rejoin Trinamool after having switched over to the BJP. The leader also said anyone found involved in such incident won’t be spared.