Abhishek seeks ‘time-bound justice for slain migrant Sukhen Mahato’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, visited the Purulia residence of ‘slain’ migrant worker Sukhen Mahato.



Addressing the media, he asserted that justice must be delivered without delay. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already instructed the state administration to coordinate with the Maharashtra government and the Koregaon Bhima Police to ensure strict punishment for those involved.

Banerjee stressed that arrests must be completed and the trial must begin within a stipulated time frame. “It is not enough to arrest someone for a few days. Charges must be framed, the trial must start and conclude on time, and exemplary punishment must be awarded,” he said, adding that bail, if granted, would be legally challenged in higher courts. He assured the family of full legal support and said the party would stand by them at every stage of the battle.

He further stated that if the accused are not arrested after February 25 and trial proceedings do not begin in time, he, along with 3–4 TMC MLAs, would travel to Maharashtra with members of the victim’s family.

“We will not hesitate to send our delegation as many times as required. We will help them with our limited resources,” he said. Banerjee also highlighted that the Chief Minister had assured the family that their plea for employment

for Sukhen’s surviving brothers, who also used to work in the same factory, would be forwarded to the state administration, as they are no longer willing to return to their workplace. Mahato, who had been working in Pune, was

allegedly killed following an assault. Banerjee reiterated that those responsible, irrespective of identity, must face strict and time-bound punishment.