Abhishek seeks meet with Bengal CEO on January 27

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has requested a meeting with Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal.

According to party sources, Banerjee, via an email, has sought an appointment for a 10-member TMC delegation to meet the CEO on January 27. The CEO is expected to receive the delegation on the scheduled date.

Earlier, on December 31, Banerjee had met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with a party delegation.