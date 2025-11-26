Abhishek seeks live-telecast of ECI- TMC team meeting

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to meet his party’s delegation of MPs in Delhi, answer the legitimate questions raised by the party MPs and telecast the meeting live.

Banerjee on Monday formed a team of 10 MPs that would meet the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi and submit a detailed account of the difficulties faced by the citizens due to “unplanned” implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Banerjee on social media on Tuesday said: “Time has been sought for a delegation of 10 MPs. They are representatives ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, unlike the CEC and ECs who are hand-picked by the Government of India. These selective leaks portraying the EC as “transparent” and “cordial” are nothing but a manufactured façade.”

He further added: “If the @ECISVEEP is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just 10 MPs? Hold the meeting openly. TELECAST IT LIVE and answer the five straightforward, legitimate questions that the AITC will place before you. Is the Election Commission willing to prove its transparency or does it only function behind closed doors?”

Meanwhile, the ECI has agreed to hold the meeting with the Trinamool Congress on Friday, following the party’s request for time with the poll panel. In a letter addressed to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, from the secretariat of the Commission it has been informed that a Trinamool delegation, consisting of its authorised representative and four additional members, may meet the poll body’s top officials at 11 am on Friday. “The Commission always welcomes regular interaction with the political parties for constructive dialogue. Accordingly, the Commission has considered the party’s request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of All India Trinamool Congress…” read the letter.