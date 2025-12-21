Abhishek reviews ‘Sebaashray II’ health camp at Budge Budge

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday visited a health camp organised under the Sebaashray 2 initiative at Budge Budge, where he reviewed services being delivered under the programme and interacted with beneficiaries and healthcare workers. Official figures displayed at the camp showed that the initiative has recorded 1,28,831 registrations, reflecting its expanding outreach across the state. As of December 20, the Budge Budge camp alone registered 8,785 people, of whom 4,622 underwent medical tests and 4,310 were provided medicines on the spot. In cases requiring advanced treatment, 28 patients were referred to higher medical institutions for specialised care. So far, 34 health camps have been conducted under the Sebaashray 2 initiative.

During his inspection, Banerjee reviewed diagnostic facilities, medicine distribution processes and patient registration systems at the camp. He also interacted briefly with doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and volunteers, seeking feedback on operational challenges and patient response. The Budge Budge camp witnessed a steady flow of patients throughout the day, indicating strong public participation and trust in the programme. Officials said similar camps would continue to be organised in other assembly constituencies to further expand the programme’s reach.