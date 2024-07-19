Abhishek returns to city after ‘short hiatus’

Kolkata: After a “short hiatus from the party organisation” in light of some “pressing medical reasons”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Friday ahead of the party’s Martyrs’ Day event on Sunday.



Banerjee had earlier announced on social media: “In light of some pressing medical reasons, I will be taking a short hiatus from the organisation. This time off will be an opportunity for me to humbly explore and understand the needs of our people and community. I trust that GoWB will act swiftly and leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for those in need.”

Abhishek reached Kolkata airport in the morning. Sources said Banerjee was visiting abroad for medical treatment.

In the past, he has undergone multiple surgeries in his left eye since he suffered a fracture in his orbital bone in the eye in a road accident in 2016. Since then, Banerjee has travelled to Singapore, Hyderabad, Dubai and the US for treatment at regular intervals.

Sources said Abhishek may share the dais with the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and is also likely to address the gathering of party workers from across the state.

TMC has already been making preparations for the event at Dharmatala in front of Victoria House. The party is expecting record footfall this time. Arrangements have been made at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Gitanjali Stadium and Uttirno Auditorium to accommodate party workers who will be coming from far-off districts.

On Friday evening, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal went for a spot inspection to review the security situation. He reportedly told the media that the police are looking at three main aspects — traffic management, crowd management and security of VIPs. He said police will be ready to handle all situations on the day especially in the wake of the weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall.