Abhishek returns from all-party anti-terror outreach tour

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata around midnight on Tuesday after a nearly 15-day foreign tour as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation that visited five countries under India’s anti-terror outreach initiative. Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport, Banerjee said he would not be attending the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the delegation’s findings. He added that he had already informed the authorities about his unavailability and would be submitting his feedback in writing.

“We have been travelling across various countries as a part of an official delegation, engaging in discussion and sharing India’s stand on key issues. The MEA has scheduled a meeting on June 4 to review and discuss our experiences and observations from these visits. Due to the duration of my stay abroad and the recent announcement of by-elections in Bengal, I have several pre-scheduled commitments that require my immediate attention over the next 2-3 days,” Banerjee stated. He further pointed out: “I will not be able to attend the scheduled meeting in person. I have already informed the authorities about my situation and conveyed that I will be submitting my feedback in writing. It will ensure that my contributions to the delegation’s efforts are recorded, even in my absence. I remain committed to the objectives of the mission and to continuing active participation through appropriate channels.”

Banerjee as a part of the delegation visited Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. He not only discussed the issue of terrorism but also raised concerns regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Following ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the India-Pakistan conflict, seven teams from all party delegations travelled to various countries to convey India’s stance on terrorism and Pakistan to the international community. Representing the political Opposition in India, he stood firmly for India’s sovereignty on foreign lands, stating: “I will not let political interests hinder national security.” His speeches abroad underscored a unified stand against terrorism, rallying both national and global support to ensure Kashmir’s prosperity amidst ongoing tension.