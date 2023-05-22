Abhishek resumes mass outreach programme

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday was back in “Trinamool-e-Naba-Jowar” campaign in Bankura after a gap of two days. He had to return to Kolkata to appear for CBI interrogation on Saturday. Abhishek is spearheading the mass outreach programme that has already seen unprecedented response from the people from various quarters.



“Upon the resumption of #JonoSanjogYatra after two days, people came together to make it a resounding success!” Abhishek tweeted.

“Mega comeback! On Day 26 of #JonoSanjogYatra, Shri @abhishekaitc led a massive roadshow in Kotulpur, surrounded by love and support. Motivated by people’s belief in #TrinamooleNaboJowar and with our heads held high, the journey of grassroots empowerment continues,” the TMC tweeted.

“Their scare tactics can’t deter us! Terrified of people’s growing support for Shri @abhishekaitc-led #TrinamooleNaboJowar, they tried to derail #JonoSanjogYatra. ‘Unfortunately’ for them, all in vain. With people’s love, we are coming back stronger than ever,” it said. Without mentioning the CBI interrogation, he, on his Twitter handle, protested against the incident. “I have resumed the campaign from Bankura’s Indus after refuting all conspiracies. I will always carry in my heart the love of people and support as I have seen. Trinamool-e-naba-jowar will remain prominent in the political history of Bengal. People have given assurances with their hands around my head and I am here on the streets to protest against the deprivation of Delhi,” he tweeted.

Unlike other days, the TMC national general secretary did not address any rallies on Monday. Instead, he conducted two marches as part of the mass connect programme at Indus and Kotulpur areas in the tribal-dominated Bankura district and spoke to common people.

Incidentally, after facing more than nine hours of CBI interrogation at Nizam Palace, Abhishek, while leaving the place, told the media that the central agency was acting at the behest of the Centre. He also alleged that 90 per cent of the CBI’s questions were bogus and irrelevant. He had also raised questions as to why BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, CPI(M)’s Sujan Chakraborty or Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury were not being interrogated after Saradha chief Sudipto Sen took their names.

Meanwhile, Abhishek took part in a massive road show in Kotulpur where thousands of people poured in to have a glimpse of him. On the 26th day of the campaign, he participated in the road show. “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar has turned into a Jana-jowar (sea of people). It has been proved once again. People in Bankura felt that Trinamool Congress is the only political party that has taken initiative to form a people’s panchayat,” Abhishek said on Twitter.

The mass outreach programme has been designed for the well-being of the people. Abhishek also met the family members of those killed or injured in incidents of lightning on Monday and assured them of help.

Leading the mass outreach programme organised ahead of the Panchayat elections from the front, Abhishek is crisscrossing the entire state starting from Cooch Behar district on April 25. He is seeking feedback from the common people on their preferable candidates, whom the party will nominate in the polls.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, during a press conference on Monday, alleged that summoning Abhishek was a deliberate attempt to disrupt “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” campaign.