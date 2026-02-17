Abhishek resolves Contai girl Ankita Pradhan’s passport hurdle

KOLKATA: Ankita Pradhan, the lone contestant from West Bengal on Indian Idol 16, one of the most popular singing reality shows in the country, was on the verge of seeing her dream derailed midway due to passport complications. At the crucial juncture, TMC’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee stepped in and ensured the issue was resolved, enabling Ankita and her mother to travel to Dubai for the grand finale.



While the show is primarily filmed in Mumbai, the Top 10 episodes are scheduled to be shot in Dubai.

As Ankita is a minor, she was required to travel with her mother. Both applied for passports ahead of the international schedule. Although Ankita received hers on time, her mother’s passport was delayed, putting her participation at risk.

Facing uncertainty, the Contai girl from East Midnapore approached Abhishek Banerjee’s office for assistance.

The TMC leader personally intervened, following which the passport issue was sorted out promptly.

On Monday, Ankita thanked Banerjee for his prompt intervention. Sharing a video message from Dubai, she said: “Abhishek, our dear elder brother, personally looked into the matter and helped us.”

She added that she is now in Dubai for the competition and promised to give her best to win the coveted title.

Ankita also expressed her wish to meet Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee after returning from Dubai.

The All India Trinamool Congress has also posted the video message on

social media.