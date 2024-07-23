Abhishek reaches Delhi, to work on TMC’s strategy for Budget session

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee reached the national capital on Monday evening to attend the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament.



He is expected to chalk out his party’s strategy with Trinamool Congress MPs on how to put forward the party’s agenda against the BJP-led Centre during the Budget session. He may give an outline as to how to fight against the Narendra Modi government on the floor of the House during the current session. He may also work on joint strategy after meeting with other Opposition party leaders, including Congress.

Banerjee had rushed to Delhi to meet other leaders of the INDIA bloc after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were out. He had then held a discussion with several prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc.

Incidentally, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav during his meeting with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Sunday discussed that joint strategy would be done between the Trinamool and Samajwadi Party as to how their MPs would fight the BJP during the ongoing Budget session in the Parliament. Both parties’ MPs would jointly discuss floor coordination in the Parliament. Trinamool Congress chief had stressed on the further consolidation of a regional bloc where various Opposition parties would put up better coordinated efforts against the BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee, who had taken a “hiatus from the party organisation” due to a medical issue, attended the Martyrs’ Day event on Sunday.

On June 12, Abhishek announced on social media that he was taking a short hiatus from the party organisation on medical grounds, claiming that it would give him a better window to understand people’s needs.