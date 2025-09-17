Abhishek rallies TMC cadres: Focus on grassroots connect, unity & 2026 poll preparation

Kolkata: In his last organisational meetings before Puja, held on Tuesday separately with leaders from Basirhat, Jadavpur, and Diamond Harbour, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee emphasised the importance of people-to-people connections during the pujas.

In all three meetings, Banerjee underlined the key issues like meeting the people and highlighting the social and welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government, strengthening the party organisation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. According to sources, Banerjee asked the leaders from Basirhat to put up a united fight.

He made it clear that inner conflict with the party leaders will not be tolerated. Banerjee also urged his party leaders from the three organisational units to carry out a campaign to counter the BJP’s negative campaign against the ruling party. Banerjee also said that the leaders should not be alert on the issue like implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) so that the names of any genuine voters are not removed.

During his meeting with Basirhat leaders, Banerjee advised them to prepare a list of migrant labourers who went to other states from Basirhat. The leaders were also urged to contact their family members to see if the migrant labourers were facing any difficulties outside the state. It was learnt that many Trinamool Congress leaders in the past couple of organisational meetings handed Banerjee’s own photo to him.

Banerjee already held a series of organisational meetings with various districts. A couple of days ago, he held two back-to-back organisational meetings — one with the leaders from Purulia and the second with the core committee of Birbhum.

It was learnt that Banerjee, during both the meetings, charted guidelines for the leaders from Purulia and Birbhum on how to prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal.

In almost all meetings, Banerjee highlighted the importance of better coordination with the local people. He also urged his party leaders to make people aware of the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people from the state in the BJP-ruled states.