Abhishek questions timing of ED notice served to him

Kolkata: Questioning the timing, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday evening, shared that he was handed over a summon notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to appear before them on September 13 when he is supposed to remain present for the first meet of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee.



Abhishek took to his social media account to share the news. Alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that one cannot help but “marvel at the timidity and vacuousness of the 56-inch chest model”.

He wrote on X: “FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I’m a member. But, @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before thm on the VERY SAME DAY! One can’t help but marvel at the TIMIDITY & VACUOSNESS of the 56-inch chest model. #FearofINDIA”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale posted on X: “PM Modi can’t even hide his cowardice & desperation anymore. He tried the same with @abhishekaitc using ED during the Bengal Panchayat Elections. And yet, the BJP was shooed away by the people of Bengal. It’s clear that Modi now knows that he’s spectacularly losing 2024 to INDIA.”

Following the recent raid by ED at the premises of Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd, the Calcutta High Court had deferred its verdict relating to a petition filed by Abhishek asking for quashing of the criminal cases registered against him in the teacher recruitment corruption case.

Banerjee had accused ED of planting evidence against him during their raid at his company. He had said: “A day after I returned, ED officials were sent for a raid. During the raid, they uploaded 16 files to a computer. Now, if the CBI visits the same place after another 7 days and discovers those files, the smear campaign will begin.”