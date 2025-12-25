Abhishek questions BJP’s silence after Kuldeep Sengar gets bail

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday raised his voice on social media after a rape accused and former BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was granted bail.

He also questioned why the BJP is silent after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday mocked the Unnao rape survivor, laughing at her for staging a protest in Delhi.

In a post on X Banerjee wrote: “Rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar granted bail. BJP Ally UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar mocks rape survivors. Absolute silence from @BJP4India leadership all across.

This is the reality of ‘Beti Bachao’ in BJP ruled states today. When convicted rapists walk free and ministers ridicule victims, we have failed every daughter, every woman, every family seeking justice.”

The 2017 Unnao rape case made headlines this week after the rapist, Kuldeep Singh Sengar – then an Uttar Pradesh MLA with the BJP had his life term suspended by the Delhi High Court and was granted bail pending an appeal against the lower court’s verdict.