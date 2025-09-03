Abhishek puts people outreach at core of 2026 poll campaign

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who has already kicked off 2026 poll pitch from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) foundation day rally in Kolkata on August 28, started reaching out to each district and organisational district across the state underlining the importance of going out to people and making them aware about the BJP’s various attempts to damage the social fabric.

In a series of meetings with district leaders, Abhishek Banerjee has urged his party members to place maximum emphasis on countering the negative campaigns the BJP is expected to launch as the 2026 Assembly polls approach. In almost every meeting with district units, Banerjee stressed the need to roll out a campaign in which leaders of the ruling party would visit households and, with evidence, inform people about how Bengali-speaking individuals from Bengal are being harassed in BJP-ruled states.

Political analysts believe that the alleged humiliation of Bengali-speaking migrant workers from the state is likely to emerge as one of the key issues for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly election in Bengal.

Banerjee has already taken a more active role in organisational matters and has been focusing on strengthening the party’s organisational structure. Alongside boosting internal organisation, he has laid out a strategy for party workers to highlight the Bengal government’s development projects and ensure that every individual can access the benefits of social schemes in the state.

On Monday, during two separate meetings—one with the Arambagh organisational district and another with the Ghatal organisational district—Banerjee directed district leaders to promote the state government’s social welfare initiatives, including the ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ scheme.

Banerjee also urged leaders from two organisational districts to step up protests against the BJP-led Centre’s plan to implement the SIR and what he called the BJP’s “language terror”. Speaking at the TMCP foundation day rally, he challenged the BJP to win even 50 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls and asserted that Trinamool’s mandate would exceed its 2021 victory.