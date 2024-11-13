Abhishek provides financial aid to cancer patient in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee turned a good samaritan once again by providing funds to a cancer patient from Murshidabad for his treatment.

Pankaj Ghosh, the only breadwinner of the family, was diagnosed with cancer around two years ago. His wife died six months ago. His two daughters are married.

The patient’s son earns a meagre amount, hence Pankaj finds it extremely difficult to arrange funds for chemotherapy.

The patient had sold out whatever land and property he had to get his two daughters married.

After Abhishek learnt about the ordeal of an elderly father he came to the rescue of the family. Banerjee through local Trinamool leaders has handed over Rs 1 lakh to the patient.

Following Banerjee’s instructions, the local block president of the party along with other party leaders met the family members of the patient at Majiara village and the amount sent by Banerjee was handed over to the family members.

After receiving funds Ghosh expressed his gratitude to the TMC MP.

He told the local Trinamool leaders that he was touched by Banerjee’s gesture at his moment of crisis.

“I had to sell out all my property for my daughters’ marriage and also for my treatment. I could not initially believe that Banerjee had sent funds for my treatment. I express my gratitude to Banerjee,” the patient told the local TMC leaders who went to his house to extend Banerjee’s support.

The local TMC block president said that they also extended a little support to the patient. The leaders said they would continue to extend their help in whatever way possible to the family.