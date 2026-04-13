Abhishek promises voter rights restoration, likens BJP to Taliban

Kolkata: At a charged election rally in Hooghly’s Saptagram, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged large-scale deletions from voter lists under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), promising restoration of voting rights if his party returns to power, while also drawing a comparison between the BJP and the Taliban.



Addressing supporters, Banerjee said those whose names had been removed from the electoral rolls would get back their voting rights after May 4 if the Trinamool Congress forms the government. “All the names that have been deleted from the voter list under SIR — this is our first oath… You will get back your voting rights. Do not be afraid,” he said.

Launching a sharp ideological attack, he added that “there is no difference between the Taliban of Afghanistan and the BJP,” alleging both seek to impose control over society. He cited incidents such as the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s statue and alleged disrespect towards Bengali icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Rani Rashmoni.

He also drew a parallel with past political assurances, stating that the party had resisted the implementation of the NRC in the state. “We had promised not to let NRC happen and we did not let it happen. It has been five years now. But you will have to unite together,” he said. Warning that the BJP’s call for “change” would extend beyond governance into personal lives, Banerjee said: “They want to decide what you eat, what you wear, and how you live,” referring to debates around food habits and cultural practices.

He also criticised remarks by BJP leaders in other states on restricting meat consumption, calling it a threat to Bengal’s social fabric.

Framing the election as an ideological battle, he urged voters to defend Bengal’s identity and pluralism. “This is not just a political contest, but a fight to protect our culture, language, and way of life,” he said.

Alongside the ideological attack, Banerjee accused the Centre of withholding funds for key welfare schemes such as housing and rural employment. He contrasted this with state initiatives like Lakshmir Bhandar and Khadya Sathi and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement similar schemes in BJP-ruled states.

Reinforcing his message, Banerjee coined the slogan: “BJP means detention, AITC means no tension,” calling for a decisive mandate in favour of the ruling party.

The speech, marked by strong rhetoric and electoral assurances, placed both the voter rights issue and the “BJP equals Taliban” remark at the centre of the political narrative ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.