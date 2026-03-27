Abhishek promises municipality in Jaigaon, hospital for Kalchini

Alipurduar: Continuing his poll outreach, All India Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday announced that the border town of Jaigaon in the Alipurduar district would soon be upgraded into a municipality. Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in support of Kalchini Assembly candidate Birendra Bara Oraon, he also assured that a full-fledged government hospital would be set up in Kalchini, a key tea belt region in the district.



The roadshow started from Gopi Mohan in Jaigaon and culminated near the Bhutan Gate adjoining Phuentsholing. Banerjee, standing atop an SUV, addressed a large and enthusiastic crowd. Thousands lined both sides of the route, while rooftops of nearby houses turned into vantage points for spectators.

Among those present was 70-year-old Azinul Bibi from Jharna Basti, who had been waiting since morning. “I have always supported the Chief Minister. I came to see Abhishek today—and I did,” she said. In a significant political development, former Kalchini MLA Wilson Champramari rejoined the Trinamool Congress after quitting the BJP, formally taking the party flag from Banerjee during the event.

Addressing the crowd, Banerjee said: “We have already initiated steps to grant municipal status to Jaigaon, fulfilling a long-standing demand of its people. But to receive something, one must also give something in return. You have lost five years—this time, elect our candidate Birendra. I promise we will fulfil your demands. A full-fledged government hospital will also be built in Kalchini. You are already receiving benefits like Lakshmir Bhandar and other welfare schemes. What has the BJP done for you?”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Banerjee questioned its contributions to the region and called on voters not to “repeat past mistakes.” “Give us Kalchini, and we will transform it,”

he asserted.