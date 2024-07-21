Abhishek postpones surgery, set to address historic Martyrs’ Day rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who had taken a “hiatus from the party organisation” due to a medical issue, is set to attend the Martyrs’ Day event on Sunday, igniting the spirits of party workers by his presence on the dais. Highly placed sources within the party said that Banerjee postponed his eye operation only to join the rally. When he was abroad and was in constant touch with the party supremo Mamata Banerjee. All the designs and photos related to the July 21 rally were coordinated by Abhishek.

Ever since he had left for abroad there were speculations among a section if he would be able to join the rally. It was learnt that Abhishek will also address the rally. On June 12, Abhishek announced on social media that he was taking a short hiatus from the party organisation on medical grounds, claiming that it would give him a better window to understand people’s needs.

After taking his oath as the Diamond Harbour MP on June 25, Abhishek had flown abroad till his return, sources said. According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee along with his party supremo may hold a meeting with Akhilesh Yadav at the sideline of Sunday’s event and may discuss the Opposition strategy in the upcoming budget session of the Parliament. It was Abhishek who went to Delhi after the Lok Sabha election results were out to play a significant role in the INDIA bloc meeting.