Abhishek postpones Sunali Khatun meet, assures all help

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has postponed his meeting with Sunali Khatun, which was earlier scheduled for December 19, as she is in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

After nearly six months of uncertainty, legal battles and emotional turmoil, the 26-year-old Khatun and her eight-year-old son were brought back to India through the Mahadipur international land border in Malda earlier this month.

Banerjee has assured all sorts of help to her family. It was also learnt that Banerjee advised her family to ensure that Khatun does not step out of her house unless it is absolutely urgent. Banerjee also reportedly told her family that he would extend any treatment related help required. Banerjee also informed Khatun’s family that he will meet her after she delivers her baby.