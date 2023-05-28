Abhishek: People of India will soon change the PM of India

Kolkata: In days to come, the people of India will change the Prime Minister of India since the incumbent Central government did not care about spending money for people’s welfare at a time when the country is reeling under a financial crisis.



Addressing the media, TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee said that the incumbent Prime Minister is busy changing the Parliament building by spending Rs 20,000 crore when that money could have been spent on providing people with housing, roads, wages and other development works for the country.

He said that the inauguration of the Central Vista was a “teaser” by the BJP-led Central government which reveals that “soon they are going to switch from democracy to dictatorship”.

He said this Central Vista was constructed with a huge amount of money which instead could have been spent to clear the pending funds to Bengal which would have enabled payment of wages to the 100 days rural workers and provide shelters under Awas Yojana. “The PM is interested in changing names and structures but soon the people of India will change the Prime Minister if he does not change his perspective,” he remarked.

Abhishek alleged that PM Modi has even spent Rs 8,000 crore to buy himself a private jet so he can fly abroad but did not care about the crores of poor Indians who could have benefitted from the money he is lavishly spending on things to change the history of the country. “What was the need for a new Parliament building when there is hardly any Opposition in the Parliament and when no issues are allowed to be debated in Parliament?” he asked.

He questioned: “Why religious leaders were invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building and not the President of India”.

“Religious leaders have no role in running the Parliament and yet they were invited but the President, whose role is integral to the Parliament, was not invited. This is shameful,” he remarked.

Abhishek also alleged that the BJP government has no respect for women. “PM Modi talks about women empowerment in the Parliament but a few metres away from the building, women wrestlers, who made India proud by winning medals at the Olympics, were being manhandled by the Delhi Police. This shows the hypocrisy” he alleged.

“Modi is behaving like Emperor Nero who is watching the country burn. The funds of MPs have also been frozen. This money could have been used for development works. There is no account of where this money went,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, TMC tweeted: “Villagers of Paschim Medinipur agreed to land acquisition for a bridge over River Tamal, but the compensation offered fell short of the market price. Concerned, they met Shri @abhishekaitc who promised to raise the issue and get the villagers their rightful dues. Infra-expansion should never take precedence over people’s right!”