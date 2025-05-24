Abhishek pays tribute to Rash Behari Bose, Justice Radhabinod Pal in Tokyo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is in Tokyo as part of a multi-party delegation to put across India’s views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, paid tribute to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose and prominent Indian jurist Justice Radhabinod Pal on Friday.

Banerjee took time out from his busy schedule and visited the Tama Cemetery in Tokyo and paid tribute to the freedom fighter and national hero, Rash Behari Bose. He also visited the monument dedicated to Justice Radhabinod Pal, a figure of great significance and respect in both India and Japan, at the Yasukuni Shrine and paid floral tribute.

A key figure in India’s Independence movement, Bose was one of the main organisers of the Ghadar Mutiny who founded the Indian Independence League in Japan. He also played a significant role in the formation of the Indian National Army (INA), also known as the Azad Hind Fauj. Pal, on the other hand, was one of three Asian judges appointed to the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, also known as the ‘Tokyo Trials’ of Japanese war crimes committed during World War II. In a post on X, Banerjee stated: “Felt a deep sense of pride and goosebumps while paying my respects and offering floral tributes to this great son of Bengal. India remains eternally grateful for his indomitable spirit and pivotal role in our freedom struggle. It was disheartening to see his memorial in such a neglected and dilapidated state.” “I have requested our Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge and @IndianEmbTokyo to take up the matter with the concerned authorities and ensure that this remarkable hero receives the honour he truly deserves,” Banerjee added.

“Abhishek Banerjee paid his respectful tribute at the shrine of Justice Radhabinod Pal in Tokyo. Honouring his Bengali roots, he celebrated a legacy that upheld justice and moral courage worldwide,” Trinamool said on X.

Banerjee is a part of the delegation of MPs visiting Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea and Singapore.

Banerjee also met the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, H.E. Mr. Fukushiro Nukaga. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “Shri @abhishekaitc met with H.E. Mr. Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.

Mr. Nukaga reaffirmed Japan’s strong support for India’s united resolve in the fight against terrorism.”