Abhishek pays tribute to Netaji in Singapore, visits INA Memorial

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Tuesday, visited the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial at Esplanade Park, Singapore, to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose while reiterating India’s unwavering stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

The party shared a media post which said the memorial, currently under renovation for upcoming significant events in Singapore, stood as a symbol of the sacrifices made by the INA and its fearless leader.

Despite being unable to enter, Banerjee paid his respects from outside, reflecting on the profound legacy of Netaji’s revolutionary contributions to India’s freedom struggle. The visit evoked deep emotions, underscoring the enduring impact of Bose’s vision and courage.

Banerjee also visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Singapore, an institution embodying the spiritual and humanitarian ideals of Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada Devi, and Swami Vivekananda.

He described their teachings as a guiding force in his life, emphasizing their relevance in fostering peace and moral purpose. Abhishek linked these values to the broader fight against terrorism, highlighting the need for steadfast commitment to global harmony and civilized values.

During a press interaction in Singapore, Banerjee, as part of an all-party parliamentary delegation, reiterated India’s unwavering stance on zero tolerance for terrorism. Banerjee, along with other delegation members, met Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and second minister for Home Affairs. The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and India’s resolute approach to counter-terrorism on the global stage. Later in the day taking to social media he posted: “Our fight against terrorism continues to resonate strongly across the world. Our engagements in Singapore commenced with a comprehensive briefing by the Indian High Commissioner, offering valuable context for the discussions ahead.

We were honoured to call on H.E. Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, and express India’s ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY against terrorism. We deeply appreciate the presence and support of Senior Minister of State Mr Janil Puthucheary and Members of Parliament Mr Vikram Nair and Mr Saktiandi Supaat during our discussions.”

He further added: “In meetings with Singaporean interlocutors from the government, academia, think tanks, media, and business, we underlined the new normal in India’s policy on counterterrorism: PRECISE, RESPONSIBLE, and UNFLINCHING. We also had an insightful meeting with Mr Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs. We deeply valued our interactions with the Indian community in Singapore - a reflection of the shared resilience, unity and unwavering solidarity of our diaspora in the face of terrorism.

Amidst a packed day, I took time to visit the INA Memorial at Esplanade Park, which is currently undergoing renovation. I offered my tributes from outside, but even from a distance, it was a moment of SOLEMN REFLECTION. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a towering statesman, fearless patriot, and a defining figure in India’s quest for freedom; his legacy continues to live in our hearts, undiminished by time. I also offered prayers at the Ramakrishna Mission in Singapore, a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and service.

Terrorism respects no borders, and the fight against it must unite us all. India stands firm in its MORAL and STRATEGIC CLARITY: those who perpetrate, support, or justify terrorism will be HELD TO ACCOUNT.” A party member said that Banerjee’s visit not only honoured a historic figure but also reinforced India’s commitment to its values of peace, resilience, and global solidarity. The renovated INA Memorial will continue to inspire future generations to uphold the ideals of freedom and unity championed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said.

The delegation has been tasked by the Indian government to promote peace and collaboration on the international stage while seeking to gather support for a united effort in fighting terrorism.