Abhishek, party have no intention of insulting the judiciary: TMC

Kolkata: Following Abhishek Banerjee’s allegation on Friday that the BJP goons are being protected by the Calcutta High Court, Trinamool Congress on Saturday clarified that neither the party nor its national general secretary have any intentions of insulting the judiciary and instead have high respect for the court.



After his visit to SSKM Hospital to see the injured party workers who are undergoing treatment there, Abhishek told the media: “I have received a list of 20 accused persons. I will hand it over to the Chief Minister. The question is why the police are not arresting the accused. Those who are carrying out atrocities are in the BJP. They enjoy protection from the Calcutta High Court. I do not know why the Calcutta High Court continues to give protection to these people. Action cannot be taken against Suvendu Adhikari who has also been given protection by the court.”

His statement drew flak from the opposition parties, especially the BJP.

BJP leader Saumitra Khan wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting that Abhishek’s membership of the Lower House be revoked on the ground that he has allegedly insulted the judiciary and, therefore, has attacked the Constitution.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh clarified that Abhishek had no intention of insulting the judiciary and neither does TMC have any intention of insulting the courts. He said whatever was said by Abhishek was said out of regret that no action could be taken against the BJP goons who are attacking TMC workers. Neither any action could be taken against Suvendu Adhikari, he said.

Ghosh alleged that one after another order of the court extending protection to the accused persons who are causing violence, has tied the hands of the state’s police force. He cited two orders of the court on June 23 and July 3 respectively, which allegedly said no coercive action can be taken against the petitioners, who were from the BJP.

Kunal said Abhishek did not insult the court but whatever he said was out of sheer regret. “TMC has high respect for the judiciary and has no intention to malign the court.” He said on one hand when TMC leaders are being repeatedly summoned by central agencies, no action was allowed to be taken against Suvendu Adhikari who is named in the FIR in the Narada bribery case nor was any action taken against him in the Saradha case.

He alleged that BJP goons are constantly attacking TMC workers in East Midnapore and yet no action could be taken by the police due to the protection of the court. “This protection needs to stop and we are hopeful that the court will reconsider its decisions,” he said.