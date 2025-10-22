Abhishek participates in Kali Puja celebrations

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), actively engaged in the Kali Puja celebrations across Bengal. On the day of Kali Puja, Banerjee visited Lake Kalibari in Kolkata to offer prayers to Maa Kali. He participated in the traditional rituals, extending his greetings and best wishes to all devotees for a prosperous Diwali and also wished in advance for Bhai Phonta, Chhath Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja. The visit drew large crowds of worshippers who gathered outside the temple to witness the ceremonial rites.

Later on the same day, Banerjee also visited his Kalighat residence in Kolkata, where he performed a yagna in front of the idol of Maa Kali. He joined Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the customary rituals. Devotees gathered in large numbers outside the residence and the atmosphere was filled with devotion, chanting and festive fervour.

The day after, on Tuesday afternoon, Banerjee visited the Boroma Kali Temple in Naihati. During his visit, he participated in the traditional rituals, including ‘arati’ and ‘puspanjali’. Temple authorities, in coordination with local police, maintained strong security but ensured that general devotees were allowed to enter the premises and participate freely. This inclusive approach allowed people from across the region to witness the sacred rituals alongside the political leaders.

Joining Banerjee at the Boroma Temple were prominent leaders, including Somnath Shyam Ichini, Partha Bhowmick, Subodh Adhikary and Nirmal Ghosh. Their presence highlighted the collective respect and commitment towards religious traditions and community engagement.