Abhishek: One Nation One Election policy ‘attack on democracy and people’s fundamental rights’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday again attacked the Centre on its ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy calling it a direct assault on the foundation of democracy.

Banerjee said that the Bill seeks “to rob the people of their fundamental right to vote regularly.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “The BJP’s brazen attempt to introduce a CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL today, WHILE THE CONSTITUTION DEBATE IS STILL UNDERWAY in Parliament, is nothing short of an unashamed attack on democracy.” He also made it clear that Bengal will fight to protect “the soul of India”. “Bengal will not sit silent. We will fight tooth and nail to protect the soul of India and crush this anti-democratic agenda,” Banerjee stated.

“The One Nation One Election bill seeks to ROB THE PEOPLE OF THEIR FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT to vote regularly — A right that holds governments accountable and prevents unchecked power.

This is not just a bill, rather it is a direct assault on the very foundation of our democracy built through the sacrifices of our founding fathers,” Banerjee added further in his social media post.

Banerjee on Monday said that the entire thought was “laughable” and his party will not allow it.

He also said after the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy the BJP government at the Centre may talk about ‘One Nation, One Political Party and One Nation One Leader’. “They (Centre) are changing the Constitution. No matter how hard they try, till the time we are here, we will not allow this,” Banerjee asserted on Monday.

“In 2021, elections were held in Bengal, Assam and Kerala simultaneously. The elections in Bengal were conducted in eight phases and that too, during the second wave of COVID-19. How can the ones who conduct a state election in 8 phases conduct a nationwide election in one phase?” Banerjee asked.