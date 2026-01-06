Abhishek names Sunali Khatun’s newborn ‘Apon’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Sunali Khatun and her newborn son at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

After meeting the family, Banerjee said that, at their request, he suggested the name ‘Apon’—meaning “one’s own”.

Explaining the significance of the name, Banerjee said: “Sunali and others were pushed out after being falsely branded as ‘outsiders’, which is a blatant lie. They are our own people, and that is why I suggested the name ‘Apon’.” He added that he would visit the family again once they return home in the coming months.

Drawing a parallel with the Mahabharata, Banerjee said the Kauravas met their downfall due to the grave sin of violating Draupadi’s dignity out of arrogance. “The modern-day Duryodhana-Dushasana duo will face democratic retribution in Bengal for the unspeakable torture, insult, and humiliation inflicted upon a pregnant mother,” he said. Banerjee added that safeguarding the honour, dignity, and rights of every citizen—especially the most vulnerable—remains a sacred duty.

Expressing concern over the hardships faced by Sunali, Banerjee said: “Sunali herself has told me about the torture she had to endure before and after the pushback.” He alleged that she suffered physical assault by the Delhi Police and severe mental trauma while being jailed in a foreign country despite being heavily pregnant. “The people of Bengal have seen all this, and they will respond in the elections,” Banerjee said.