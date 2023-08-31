Abhishek moves court, questions ED’s raids and decision for fresh summon

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee is learnt to have moved the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, questioning how could the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have launched a ‘parallel probe’ in the recruitment corruption case when



an earlier related petition is pending the court’s order while objecting to the decision of issuing a fresh summon.

Abhishek’s counsel is learnt to have made a fresh appeal at the High Court in connection to his client’s name getting included in the probe relating to the alleged multi-crore recruitment corruption in the education

sector of the state. He moved the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh.

Referring to the recent raids by the ED, Banerjee’s counsel has argued that with a petition for expunging his client’s name from the probe in this case was already pending at this Bench, “how could the ED start a parallel probe in this case?”

Further, Abhishek’s counsel was also learnt to have argued in the fresh petition asking the court how could a fresh summon be issued in the matter when an earlier

petition seeking the dismissal of the enforcement case information report

(ECIR) is pending a final order of the court.

The order is expected to be passed on September 05. Sources said that Banerjee has also demanded that the seizure list of the recent raid at Leaps and Bounds be produced in the court.

Banerjee’s move to question a fresh summon comes in the wake of the developments that took place on

Tuesday when the ED counsel told the Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, which is hearing the recruitment corruption case, that the agency would summon the CEO of the Leaps and Bounds Pvt

Ltd based on searches at three locations in Kolkata on August 21 and 22.

The CEO being referred to is Abhishek Banerjee, according to the press

release issued by the agency after their raids.