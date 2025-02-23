Abhishek meets patients, assures full support for treatment & recovery

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday met a 9-year-old Altaf who successfully underwent a critical surgery at JIMS Hospital through ‘Sebaashray’. Banerjee met Altaf’s father and discussed his son’s recovery. He, once again, assured the family of all help till Altaf is recovered and completely fit.

Banerjee consoled the family members of the patient who visited Sebaashray camp. He has assured full support to the family. With the health initiative crossing 50 days, Diamond Harbour MP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee called ‘Sebaashray’ a promise of a healthier, better tomorrow. At the Budge Budge Sebaashray camp, an elderly woman arrived, her eyesight clouded by cataracts. Banerjee sat beside her and assured her of full support for her treatment and recovery.

“This is the true spirit of Sebaashray—care, dignity, and unwavering support!” said Trinamool Congress on social media. It also stated: “For years, Shweta Biswas has been battling a severe knee condition but couldn’t afford surgery. In search of help, she turned to the Budge Budge #Sebaashray Camp. Hon’ble MP Shri @abhishekaitc, staying true to his commitment to serving the people, stood by her side and assured full support. This is what #Sebaashray embodies—compassion in action!” ‘Sebaashray’ initiative recently helped two children suffering from a complicated nerve disease by sending them to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, for advanced treatment. A 21-year-old patient was also helped by Banerjee who assured all help to him required in undergoing

a free tumour surgery. From heart surgery of a 9-year-old to cataract surgeries of elderly patients among other necessary medical assistance — Sebaashray — is a testament of the Diamond Harbour model that is shaping the society and showing a path to the entire country as to how to create a better tomorrow for its citizens.