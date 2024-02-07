Abhishek meets Mamata at her residence

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday morning met party supremo Mamata Banerjee at latter’s residence soon after his return from the national capital.



Abhishek Banerjee was in Delhi for the Parliament session. As a result, he was not seen at the sit-in demonstration on Red Road where Mamata Banerjee sat for the first

two days. According to sources, there was a long conversation between the two. Trinamool Congress supremo started the sit-in demonstration on February 2 to protest the non-clearance of dues by the Centre. Mamata Banerjee was present at the gathering for the two days before she asked her party’s women, youth and other wings to take control of protest organised to highlight the Union government’s delay in paying wages to the MGNREGA beneficiaries.

In October 2023, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek held protests in Delhi and outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on the issue of denial of MGNEGA wages to workers in West Bengal. The absence of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the party’s ongoing dharna on Red Road has sparked speculations among certain sections. Sayani Ghosh, the head of the youth wing of the party earlier said that Abhishek Banerjee was in Delhi and his absence was not a big issue.