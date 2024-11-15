Abhishek may take part in ‘Doctors’ Summit’ on Nov 30

Kolkata: Ahead of organising 300 health camps across his Constituency, Diamond Harbour in December, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee may take part at the “Doctors Summit 2024”, a meeting with the doctors from the Constituency at Amtala on November 30.

An invitation card that went viral on social media mentioned Banerjee’s name as the “paramount speaker.”

If Banerjee joined the meeting, it would be his first meeting with doctors after the RG Kar incident happened. A preparatory meeting is expected to happen in Alipore administrative Bhawan on Saturday to chalk out plans on how the health camps would be organised. The District Mahistrate, police superintendent and chief medical officer of health in South 24-Parganas may attend the preparatory meeting.

Following the instruction of Banerjee, the district administrations have started preparations to organise health camps in Diamond Harbour. Banerjee during his Bijoya Sammelani meeting in Amtala on November 9 had chalked out an elaborate plan to hold health camps in all the seven Assembly segments under Diamond Harbour Constituency where the people will be able to undergo health check-ups free of cost.

At least 300 health camps will be opened in all seven Assembly areas under Diamond Harbour in December.

Camps will be made operational for 30-45 days. A total of 500-600 doctors will attend the camps on a regular basis.

Incidentally, during the Covid period, health camps were set up in Diamond Harbour to provide treatment to the patients. The Diamond Harbour model became popular. Banerjee on November 30 may meet the doctors who will take part in the health camps.

After coming back from the USA following his eye surgery, Banerjee made his first public appearance last Thursday on the occasion of his birthday when he interacted with his supporters outside his residence in Kalighat.