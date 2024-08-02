Abhishek may hold administrative meet in Diamond Harbour on Aug 10

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee may hold an administrative meeting at Rabindra Bhawan under his Parliamentary Constituency on August 10, to take stock of the implementations of various state schemes.

This is going to be Banerjee’s first administrative meeting at his constituency after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of more than 7 lakhs.

According to sources, after attending the ongoing Parliament session, Banerjee will return to Kolkata. Upon his return, his first job would be to hold a review meeting in his constituency. Incidentally, Banerjee had published a report card six months ahead of Lok Sabha polls stating how the projects under MP-Lad funds were implemented in Diamond Harbour, besides the state government-run schemes.

He mentioned the amount that was spent for carrying out the development works under his constituency.

Sources within TMC said that Banerjee may send a strong message that accountability will be fixed if the people face any difficulties in availing the benefits of various development schemes due to the apathy of any individual or any section within the administration.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee had claimed that in the last 10 years, works worth Rs 5580 crore have been done in the constituency.

Banerjee had also challenged anyone in India to do the same, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chorial Bridge was a five-decade-old demand which has now been fulfilled. A total of Rs 56 crore was spent where construction was done with Rs 19 crore while the rest Rs 35 to 36 crore were spent for compensating about 237 shopkeepers, Banerjee had claimed earlier.

He also said how he fulfilled his promise of disbursing old age pension in Diamond Harbour and ensured that 70,000 people in his constituency get Rs 1000 through direct bank transfer.