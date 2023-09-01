Abhishek made member of INDIA bloc coordination committee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is said to have been made a member of the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee that was formed in Mumbai on Friday.



Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek attended the meet in Mumbai on Friday.

It was learnt that the committee comprises 13 members which include Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Sanjay Raut, Mehbooba Mufti, and Tejaswi Yadav among others. Before joining the meeting in Mumbai, Abhishek held a meeting with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. However, no member of the Gandhi family is present on this committee. Instead, the member of the committee from Congress is KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, as to who would be projected as the PM face from the INDIA bloc, sources said that Congress leader PL Punia has remarked that no discussion was held on this and it will be decided once the opposition wins in the Lok Sabha election. The elected MPs will choose the PM candidate.

The same was echoed by Mamata Banerjee who said that the INDIA bloc is not aiming for a PM seat but for the restoration of democratic rule in India.